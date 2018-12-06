Cold, dry weather forecast for most country

LAHORE: Cold and dry weather was observed in the city here Wednesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said that continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted that mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country.

However, foggy conditions are expected at isolated places in Gujranwala, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Lahore, Multan, Sahiwal and Bahawalpur Divisions in the morning. No rainfall was recorded at any city across the country. Wednesday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Skardu where mercury dropped down to -08°C while in Lahore, it was 8.6°C, maximum was 19°C and humidity level was 59 percent.