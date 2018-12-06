close
Thu Dec 06, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 6, 2018

Cold, dry weather forecast for most country

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 6, 2018

LAHORE: Cold and dry weather was observed in the city here Wednesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said that continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted that mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country.

However, foggy conditions are expected at isolated places in Gujranwala, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Lahore, Multan, Sahiwal and Bahawalpur Divisions in the morning. No rainfall was recorded at any city across the country. Wednesday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Skardu where mercury dropped down to -08°C while in Lahore, it was 8.6°C, maximum was 19°C and humidity level was 59 percent.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan