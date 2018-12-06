Sin tax

Sin tax on cigarettes is a good step taken by the authorities concerned that will go a long way in discouraging the habit of smoking among people. Smoking is harmful to health and it is assumed that the higher price of a pack of cigarettes will allow people to abstain from smoking. Since cigarettes are readily available across the country, even school-going children have also adopted this dangerous habit.

While a hike in tax on cigarettes will reduce the consumption of tobacco products, the healthcare authorities too need to play an important role in creating awareness among people regarding the harmful effects of smoking.

Deena Manzoor

Kech