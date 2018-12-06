close
Thu Dec 06, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
December 6, 2018

Sin tax

Newspost

December 6, 2018

Sin tax on cigarettes is a good step taken by the authorities concerned that will go a long way in discouraging the habit of smoking among people. Smoking is harmful to health and it is assumed that the higher price of a pack of cigarettes will allow people to abstain from smoking. Since cigarettes are readily available across the country, even school-going children have also adopted this dangerous habit.

While a hike in tax on cigarettes will reduce the consumption of tobacco products, the healthcare authorities too need to play an important role in creating awareness among people regarding the harmful effects of smoking.

Deena Manzoor

Kech

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost