International Day of Disabled Persons was observed on December 3 across Pakistan. Instead of creating awareness and implementing the laws and policies, the government only organised photo sessions for the media.
We need to value people with disabilities as social assets and not as liabilities. Change can only happen if we come together and raise a voice for those who have been silenced.
Kinza Khan
Karachi
