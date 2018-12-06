tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
This is to draw the attention of the municipal authorities to the problem of open sewers in Soldier Bazar. Clogged drains let dirty water to run in streets, making it increasingly difficult for residents to walk on road.
The authorities concerned should take immediate action in this regard and ensure that all drains are unclogged in a timely manner.
Ashfaq Sharif
Karachi
