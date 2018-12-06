close
Thu Dec 06, 2018
AFP
December 6, 2018

Southampton appoint Hasenhuttl as manager

Sports

AFP
December 6, 2018

LONDON: Ralph Hasenhuttl has been tasked in reviving Premier League strugglers Southampton’s fortunes after being named their new manager on Wednesday.The 51-year-old Austrian — who comes into the role on the back of Mark Hughes being sacked on Monday — has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with the club.

Hasenhuttl attracted Saints’ interest through his success at his previous club RB Leipzig, guiding them to second in the Bundesliga in the 2016/17 season and the Europa League quarter-finals last term.

He left Leipzig after they finished sixth in the 2017/18 Bundesliga campaign.“The urgency to find a path back to our potential and to the results that we expect cannot be underestimated,” said Southampton chairman Ralph Krueger in a statement.

“We are extremely pleased that Ralph Hasenhuttl has agreed to become our new manager and do all he can to help guide us back on that path.”Hasenhuttl takes over a side that did show some improvement in a 2-2 draw against Manchester United last Saturday.

Southampton are third from bottom of the Premier League.Krueger said the qualities Hasenhuttl displayed in taking Ingolstadt from the foot of the second tier to promotion to the elite augured well for Saints’ future. “We have been aware of Ralph since his days at FC Ingolstadt, where he showed the qualities that we believe we need at the club,” said Krueger.

