PJDP of ex-CJ receives setback: Secretary general resigns and joins PTI

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Justice and Democratic Party (PJDP) of former chief justice of Pakistan justice ® Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry received a set-back Tuesday, as its Central General Secretary Abdul Wahab Baloch left it and joined the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf.

The Central Media Department (CMD) of PTI said that Abdul Wahab Baloch announced to say good bye to the PJDP and formally joined the PTI, following a meeting with Prime Minister’s Special Assistant for Political Affairs Naeemul Haq here. Along with Central General Secretary, President PJDP Sindh Mohammad Asif Qureshi, senior Vice- President Anwar Baloch, Vice President Munawar Ali Khan, senior leadership from Islamabad Nabila Irum and Naimatullah Wagan also parted ways with PJDP and joined PTI.

It is important to note here that Abdul Wahab Baloch also announced to withdraw disqualification cases from all courts filed against Chairman PTI Imran Khan on 'various grounds' just ahead of July 25 general election.