85th birthday of Japanese emperor celebrated

ISLAMABAD: The United States urging Pakistan for its return in the international efforts for a dignified and negotiated solution of Afghan imbroglio has been major subject of discussion among the guests who turned up on Tuesday evening in reception in a local hotel to celebrate 85th birthday of Japanese emperor hosted by Japanese ambassador Takashi Kurai. US President Donald Trump after having bitter exchange of tweets posted a ‘love-letter’ to the Prime Minister of Pakistan followed by consigning his special envoy on Afghanistan to Pakistan for seeking its help on the issue.

Interview of Prime Minister Imran Khan the other day where he spoke of snap polls and shunting out of some of the federal ministers, was the second issue had been part of discussion by the guests.

The guests kept guessing that who will be the minister on whom heads will be chopped. Everyone had his own list. The consensus was about exit of some heavy weights who have failed to deliver or reportedly becoming victim of palace intrigues of the ruling alliance.

In a corner few diplomats were talking about the tension in South China Sea where confrontation between US and China could take serious turn at any moment and incidentally India is also poking its nose out of its anti-China sentiments and taking side with the Americans. Federal Minister Muhammadmian Soomro was the chief guest on the occasion who performed cake-cutting after plying of national anthems of the two countries. Muhammadmian Soomro who has served the country as caretaker Prime Minister during the course of his address referred to Pak-China friendship growth. It flabbergasted the guests. Soomro spoke high of Japan for its assistance to Pakistan during difficult times.

The well attended reception also had among the guests former federal minister Ahsan Iqbal, former Speaker National Assembly/Foreign Minister Gohar Ayub Khan, former Speaker National Assembly Syed Fakhar Imam and his former federal minster wife Syeda Abida Hussain, Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwala, Ms. Kashmala Tariq, Senator Dr. Waseem Shehzad, Senator Sitara Ayaz, and Senator Usman Khan Kakar.