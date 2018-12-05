SSP remanded in NAB custody

LAHORE: An accountability court on Tuesday granted to National Accountability Bureau 10-day physical remand of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rai Ijaz, an accused of embezzling Rs 700 million.

NAB officials produced the accused before the court and sought his physical remand to carry out investigation in the case. The NAB informed the court that the accused was arrested in Karachi. Moreover, the SSP had embezzled funds between 2014 and 2016 while serving as the district police officer (DPO) in Gujrat, NAB claimed. The NAB prosecutor said the SSP and others misappropriated funds allocated for uniforms and fuel. On the other end, SSP Rai Ijaz argued before the court that Anti-corruption Establishment had conducted an inquiry into the matter and he was cleared in the findings of the inquiry.