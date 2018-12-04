45 held during massive crackdown on land grabbers

Islamabad: As envisioned by the incumbent government to eradicate land grabbing and illegal occupation from capital, a grand operation was conducted last night against land grabbers in area of Noon Police Station, a police spokesman said on Monday.

Spokesperson said that this action was taken on a complaint received by the IGP Islamabad from a citizen that Taliban Group of Land Grabbers had kidnapped him and threatened to kill him. On this complaint, IGP Islamabad ordered immediate registration of case and to take action against the culprits.

According to the orders of IGP Islamabad, police registered case under Anti-Terrorism Act and police teams headed by SP (Industrial Area) Hassam Bin Iqbal conducted grand operation against land grabbers last night in the area of Noon Police Station. During this operation, land grabbers threatened police teams and opened fire, but police teams apprehended 42 accused and also recovered heavy weapons along with ammunition from their possession. Another case under anti-terrorism act has also been registered against them.

Meanwhile, Koral Police have registered a case under Anti-Terrorism Act on complaint received by a citizen namely Tauqeer son of Muhammad Dil Nawaz and arrested three land grabbers identified as Rizwan Butt son of Abdul Rehman Butt r/o Tarlai, Islamabad, Siddique Butt son of Haji Muhammad Ramzan and Imran Butt son of Haji Abdul Rehman. Police has also recovered weapons along with ammunition from their possession.

IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan has categorically ordered all police officers to start crackdown against land grabbers in the capital. He said that our prime responsibility is to protect the lives and property of citizens and all out efforts would be made in this regard.

He said that some police officials having contacts and relationships with those land grabbers have also been suspended and departmental inquiries have been initiated. Today around 40/50 inhabitants of PS Noor area visited Central Police Office Islamabad and expressed deepest gratitude to the IGP Islamabad. The IGP assured them that he is resolved to eliminate ‘qabza mafia’ from Islamabad. He further assured them full support and co-operation.

Aamir Zulfiqar Khan said that citizens can contact him through email about any complaint regarding land grabbing, drugs and complaints against police officers/officials at [email protected] on which immediate action would be taken.