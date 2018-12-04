Pillion riders without helmets: 1,194 motorcyclists ticketed on The Mall

LAHORE: City Traffic Police launched a crackdown on pillion riders without helmets and issued 1,194 tickets only on The Mall on Monday.

Wardens had mounted pickets to stop the bikers. The pillion-riders were also warned to use helmets for their safety. Citizens appreciated the move of traffic police which would bring down ratio of fatal accidents. The CTO said the purpose of issuing tickets was not to collect revenue but to protect the lives of citizens. The female pillion riders were asked to use alternate routes other than The Mall to reach their destinations.

properties retrieved: Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab has got retrieved properties of expatriate Pakistanis amounting to Rs438 million during the last two months.

Vice-Chairperson OPC, Waseem Akhtar informed that these properties of Overseas Pakistanis were retrieved from illegal occupation with the help of administration of Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Sahiwal, Gujrat, Khushab, Sialkot and Toba Tek Singh Districts.

Waseem Akhtar said that on the special instructions of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, OPC is engaged in providing various services to expatriates and a comprehensive policy is being pursued to facilitate them. He said that Overseas Pakistanis can any time contact OPC for solution of their problems.

RESCUE 1122: The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 936 road traffic accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

In these accidents, eight people died, whereas 1,050 were injured. Out of the injured, 647 were seriously injured requiring shifting to different hospitals. Whereas, 403 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams.

ARRESTED: Sadar Division police claimed to have arrested 139 accused persons during crackdown against criminals in the last week.

Police also recovered drugs, liquor, bikes, cash and huge cache of weapons from the custody of accused persons. Police also arrested 66 accused persons on the violation of sound system act, tenancy act, wheelie-doing and firing in the air.