Bangladesh thumping of WI bittersweet for Walsh

DHAKA: Former West Indies bowling great Courtney Walsh has admitted to mixed emotions as his countrymen were routed by Bangladesh — the side he now helps coach, who earned a rare Test series win.
Bangladesh swept the series 2-0, with the second Test wrapping up Sunday inside three days as the Tigers recorded their first-ever victory by an innings margin.Walsh, a Jamaican cricketing giant who took 519 Test wickets for the West Indies, today acts as fast-bowling coach for Bangladesh, and said the thumping was bittersweet.
“I might say that I am disappointed with probably how things have unfolded, but I am very happy to be involved with Bangladesh,” Walsh told reporters in Dhaka.“We are in a winning situation, so my pride is intact. As a West Indian, you are going to be disappointed in the performance.”
Walsh’s part in the second Test win was somewhat diminished as Bangladesh did not field a single fast bowler — an unprecedented move for the home side.Despite the spinners’ dominance, Walsh insisted Bangladesh’s fast bowlers had more to give.
“Tactically, we wanted to play more spinners to win a Test and the series. It was achieved,” he said.“Hopefully when we go to New Zealand, the seamers might get a better opportunity. We might get different types of wicket, and they should want to grab those opportunities as well.”
