Cultural Day

It was indeed a pleasant experience to watch Sindhi Cultural Day celebrations. The day was observed in Karachi and other parts of Sindh with enthusiasm. Music, dresses and food are prominent parts of the Sindhi culture. However, the salient feature of this culture has been tolerance, open mindedness and peaceful coexistence. Sindhi Sufis played a vital role in spreading love for humanity. Sindh’s intellectuals, poets and leaders should play their roles in sustaining and reinforcing the beauty of this rich culture.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad