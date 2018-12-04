close
Tue Dec 04, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
December 4, 2018

Cultural Day

Newspost

December 4, 2018

It was indeed a pleasant experience to watch Sindhi Cultural Day celebrations. The day was observed in Karachi and other parts of Sindh with enthusiasm. Music, dresses and food are prominent parts of the Sindhi culture. However, the salient feature of this culture has been tolerance, open mindedness and peaceful coexistence. Sindhi Sufis played a vital role in spreading love for humanity. Sindh’s intellectuals, poets and leaders should play their roles in sustaining and reinforcing the beauty of this rich culture.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost