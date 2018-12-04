PAF observes International Day of Persons with Disabilities

Islamabad: To mark this occasion the International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD) on Monday, Pakistan Air Force arranged a ceremony at Nur Khan Auditorium Air Headquarters, here.

Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, PAF attended the ceremony as guest of honour. Air Vice Marshal Amir Masood, Deputy Chief of Air Staff (Support) delivered the opening speech in which he highlighted our responsibilities to make society more inclusive for the persons with special needs. Interacting with the special children and their parents, the Air Chief reiterated his resolve to make Pakistan Air Force a compassionate organization for the persons with special needs.

He added PAF has always focused on bringing the persons with special needs in the mainstream and make them a useful member of society. The students from PAF special school Islamabad sang the National Anthem and performed different skits on the stage. Wing Commander Najam, Senior Psychiatrist, PAF Hospital Islamabad gave a talk on how to deal with the needs of special children. Parents of special children also shared their experiences with the audience. The UN International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD) has been annually observed on 3 December.