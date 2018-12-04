close
Tue Dec 04, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
MD
Monitoring Desk
December 4, 2018

US envoy on Afghan peace arrives in Pakistan today

Top Story

MD
Monitoring Desk
December 4, 2018

ISLAMABAD: US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad will arrive in Islamabad on Tuesday (today), said US State Department’s press release. During his visit, the US envoy will meet Pakistan’s civil-military leadership and hold talks.

Khalilzad, accompanied by an interagency delegation, will travel to Afghanistan, Russia, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Belgium, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar during his 18-day tour, from Dec 2 to 20.

The press release stated: “Special Representative Khalilzad will be in communication with President Ghani, Chief Executive Abdullah, and other Afghan stakeholders to coordinate closely on efforts to bring the Taliban to the negotiating table with the Afghan government and other Afghans.”

The US special representative to Afghanistan will meet Afghan government officials and other parties to work on Afghan peace process. In a recent development, US President Donald Trump has written a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan seeking Pakistan’s assistance in the Afghan peace process, it emerged today.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story