US envoy on Afghan peace arrives in Pakistan today

ISLAMABAD: US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad will arrive in Islamabad on Tuesday (today), said US State Department’s press release. During his visit, the US envoy will meet Pakistan’s civil-military leadership and hold talks.

Khalilzad, accompanied by an interagency delegation, will travel to Afghanistan, Russia, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Belgium, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar during his 18-day tour, from Dec 2 to 20.

The press release stated: “Special Representative Khalilzad will be in communication with President Ghani, Chief Executive Abdullah, and other Afghan stakeholders to coordinate closely on efforts to bring the Taliban to the negotiating table with the Afghan government and other Afghans.”

The US special representative to Afghanistan will meet Afghan government officials and other parties to work on Afghan peace process. In a recent development, US President Donald Trump has written a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan seeking Pakistan’s assistance in the Afghan peace process, it emerged today.