One killed, two injured in shootouts with police in Malir

A suspected criminal was killed and two others were injured during shootouts with police officials in District Malir on Sunday.

Police said an encounter took place near the Jamali Bridge on the Super Highway, within the limits of the Sachal police station, after two men on a motorcycle were found to be looting cash, mobile phones and other valuables from passers-by in the wee hours.

They added that the police personnel deployed for snap checking nearby arrived on the scene and an exchange of fire ensued between the police and the suspects. Police officials said that one of the suspects was arrested in an injured condition while his accomplice managed to escape under the cover of fire. The wounded suspect, however, succumbed to his injuries while he was being taken to the hospital.

The law enforcers said that they had found a pistol on the suspect, adding that his body was shifted to the Edhi morgue in Sohrab Goth so that he could be identified.

Two arrested

Another encounter took place in the Shah Latif police jurisdiction in which the police arrested two suspected criminals in an injured condition after an exchange of fire.

Police officials said they were carrying out snap checking when they intercepted two suspects on a motorcycle. However, instead of stopping, the suspects opened fire on the law enforcers and tried to speed away.

In retaliation, the police fired back and arrested both the suspects in an injured condition and took them to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, where they were identified as Naeem Wingas and Fida Hussain.

The police said they had confiscated two pistols and 12 mobile phones from the suspects and impounded the motorcycle they had been riding at the time of the encounter. The police have also arrested various suspects in recent days.

The police claimed on Friday to have arrested two suspects involved in burglaries and mugging. They were identified as Hafiz Aun Muhammad and Ghulam Hussain, who hailed from Okara and Faisalabad districts respectively. The suspects were arrested during a joint raid and the police seized two pistols, cash, a laptop and stolen jewellery from their possession.