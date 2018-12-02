TLP leaders charged with treason, terrorism: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: The Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi has been booked under treason and terrorism charges at the Lahore's Civil Lines Police Station.

Apprising the media here on Saturday of actions taken against the TLP leadership in the wake of their agitation, the minister noted legal action has been initiated against other top leaders of the party. He explained that Afzal Qadri had been booked under treason and terrorism charges in Gujrat, Inayatul Haq Shah under treason and anti-terrorism charges in Rawalpindi and Hafiz Farooqul Hassan has also been booked under similar charges.

He continued that all the suspects directly involved in the destruction of the state property, causing a loss of Rs50 million, and misbehaving with citizens during the TLP-led protests are being booked under terrorism charges at the relevant police stations. The minister said a total of 2,899 people were taken into protective custody from across Punjab while 139 persons from Sindh and 126 from Islamabad were also taken into custody. If convicted by courts, he contended, the suspects could be sentenced to life in prison under sedition and terrorism charges.

Fawad talked about those involved in misbehaving with women on roads, looting vendors and torching properties and vehicles during the TLP protests. He asserted that the TLP’s politics is not only against the law, but also against the Constitution. But TLP through its agitation, attempted to destroy the system, and play with the life and property of people, which could not be allowed.

He said those involved in such acts would be dealt with sternly. Referring to the international Rehmatul lil Alameen Conference, the minister said the religious scholars from the various schools of thought attended the event and said the devotees of the Holy Prophet (Peace be Upon Him) could not harm the property or life of others and instead they would be the protectors of both. However, he maintained that large number of people among the over 3,000 taken into custody were not directly involved in the violence and therefore they would be released after taking their assurances not to participate in such activities in the future.

Fawad made it clear that the government would allow protests, but the state would not remain silent on a protests that violate the rights of people and are beyond the ambit of the Constitution and law. He insisted that the government tried to convince the TLP leadership to keep their agitation within the limits of the law and the Constitution, but it did not pay any heed. The minister said the TLP through its protests, which started with its 20-day sit-in at Faizabad interchange in November last year, caused harm to the people's lives and properties despite the government efforts to convince the party to protest peacefully.

The information minister explained that a joint operation was thus launched against the party in which all institutions and intelligence agencies participated. He and added that even major opposition parties were also on board in this context. He thanked the opposition parties and the media which supported the state. “We have serious differences with the opposition on several issues, but on this particular issue, they supported the government, as it is a matter of the state and not of politics,” he noted. The last week's crackdown against the TLP was unleashed on the heels of a call from Rizvi to party members to observe martyrs’ day on November 25. He had asked workers and supporters to gather at the Faizabad intersection.

Rizvi and other TLP leaders are accused of staging violent protests, passing highly provocative remarks against the judiciary, the army chief and the prime minister as well as provoking the military to stage a mutiny. The minister parried a question on the strategy of giving hens and eggs to poor segments of the society and said he is talking on a very serious matter and did not want to reply to the opposition’s criticism.