Wapda, Punjab in National Women Hockey semis

LAHORE: Wapda and Punjab Colours Friday secured berths in the semi-finals of the National Women Hockey Championship being played here at National Hockey Stadium.

After the penultimate day of the pool games at the Championships, WAPDA and Punjab Colours have made it to the last four from pool A. They won all their three matches. The two teams would play each other on Saturday to decide the pool winner. In the other pool, it is a three horse race between Army, HEC and Railways.

The two final places will only be determined after the conclusion of the pool matches on Saturday. Three matches were played on Friday.Railways swept aside Islamabad by 15 goals without reply. Rimsha Ilyas with nine goals (six field and three PC) emerged as the top scorer in a single match of this tournament.

HEC too had a massive win, slamming 13 goals past KPK who failed to open their account. Sana Akhtar had four goals for the HEC. The last fixture of the day saw Punjab Whites, the second string of the province, defeating SIndh Colours, the first string of that province, by three goals to nil. Areej Gul, Ziyat and Erij scored for the Punjab team.