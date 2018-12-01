Sindh MPA visits ICCI

Islamabad: Syed Muhammad Abbas Jafri, PTI member of Sindh Assembly called on Ahmed Hassan Moughal, president, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) during his visit to Chamber House.

Sheikh Amir Waheed, former president, M. Naveed Malik, former senior vice president ICCI, Sheikh Muhammad Ilyas, Muhammad Hussain and others were also present at the occasion. He said that Pakistan has great potential for generating business and economic activities through cultural and tourist events and PTI government would focus on promoting culture and tourism for better revival of economy.

He said that every year many religious and cultural festivals were celebrated in Pakistan and by registering them at world calendar, Pakistan could attract more international tourists and make these events an important source of flourishing business and economic activities.

Syed Muhammad Abbas Jafri said that after the 18th constitutional amendment, culture and tourism have been transferred to provinces. He said PTI with allies has government in three provinces and by developing close cooperation with Sindh, PTI Government would try to promote culture and tourism across Pakistan in order to bring positive change in the lives of people and improve the economy. He said the promotion of culture and tourism will also promote national harmony and unity in the nation.

He said Pakistan was major producer of textile products and efforts would be made to improve the skills and expertise of our textile designers in collaboration with international brands.

He said Pakistan has also great potential for growth in fashion designing and government would make efforts to further strengthen this area. He stressed that the private sector should come forward and cooperate with the government in promoting culture, tourism and other sectors that would help in putting the economy on the path of sustainable growth.

Speaking at the occasion, Ahmed Hassan Moughal, ICCI president, said that Pakistan could earn billions of dollars by promoting culture and tourism as the country has some of the best tourist spots in the world. He said that security situation has improved and the government should focus on developing tourism spots on modern lines. The road infrastructure to tourist destinations should be improved.

He stressed that government should promote tourism industry on public-private partnership basis and announce incentives for private sector for investing in this sector. He said such measures of the government will give boost to business activities in tourism industry and create plenty of new jobs leading to better development of the economy.