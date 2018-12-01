First trademark moot next week

ISLAMABAD: The first ever International Trademark Conference is going to be held in Islamabad from December 5-7, Mujeeb Ahmed Khan, chairman, Intellectual Property Organization (IPO-Pakistan) said at the IPO headquarter on Friday.

“The three-day Regional Conference on Competency-Based Trademark Examiner Training will be held in Islamabad in cooperation with the World Intellectual Property Organization from December 5-7,” he said.

The three-day international event would help boost competency of trademark examiners/heads of trademark experts from ten countries. “Pakistani trademark examiners will benefit from the expertise of the examiners belonging to other countries,” he said. Khan said the objectives of the conference also included increasing awareness on trademark examiner competencies considering the size, capacity, examination policy and practices of the office, as well as tracking training needs to match and avail opportunities and resources more efficiently.