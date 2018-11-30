PTA launches consumer complaint management system

ISLAMABAD: In line with PTI-led government first 100 days plan implementation, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has launched an official mobile responsive consumer Complaint Management System.

According to PTA’s announcement made here on Thursday stated that the aim of the re-designed system is to provide ease and facilitation to the general public for lodging of online complaints through user-friendly interface.

The system will resolve complaints within the stipulated turn-around time and consumers will also be able to check the online status of submitted complaints though centralised automated system. Consumers can lodge their complaints by providing necessary required information. The web system is also mobile responsive and user can easily access it through their mobile devices. PTA’s launch of the newly re-designed system is another step to improve organisational productivity and efficiency whilst promoting freedom of expression and greater public access to information.

As part of PTA’s commitment to embracing digital solutions and innovation, this Complaint Management System, accessible from within and outside the country, shall improve and transform the digital consumer experience.