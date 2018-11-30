close
Fri Nov 30, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 30, 2018

JI criticises PTI

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
November 30, 2018

LAHORE: JI Secretary General Liaquat Baloch has said the Prime Minister boasted of his achievements during 100 days in power but practically it has been proved that the PTI leadership neither has a vision nor has it made any homework for the governance. Talking to the media after addressing a tent gala organised by Islami Jamiat-e-Talaba, at Expo Centre on Thursday, Liaquat Baloch said the federal, provincial governments, political and religious parties would have to be on one page to solve problems of students and ending class based education system.

