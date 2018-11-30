Cache of arms recovered in Orakzai

KALAYA: The security forces foiled a terror bid and recovered arms and ammunition buried at a deserted place in the limits of lower parts Orakzai tribal district, official sources said on Thursday.

They said the security forces officials had received tip-off that some unidentified miscreants had buried huge quantity weapons and incendiary materials near Fayyaz village which could have been used in major terror related incidents. Acting on the tip-off, the security forces officials reached the spot and recovered arms and ammunition buried deep underground.

The officials seized one improvised explosive device, five mortar shells, two artillery hand-grenade, 25 60 mm ammunition bomb, one RPG7 bomb, four detonators, 21 meter safety fuses, six kilograms of explosive materials, and one bomb.