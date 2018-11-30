close
Fri Nov 30, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
November 30, 2018

PTI’s goals

Newspost

November 30, 2018

Imran Khan’s sister Alima Khanum had never held a public office and her wealth has no connection with public exchequer. Therefore, it is wrong to ask Imran Khan to give justifications for his sister’s investments. The PTI-led government is taking major steps to turn Pakistan into a developed country.

It has announced specific goals such as the construction of five million houses, creation of 10 million jobs and the tree plantation drive. All these targets cannot be met in 100 days, but they can be met within the next five years. It is true that most of the promises made by Imran Khan are idealistic. However, they say that when we set high goals for ourselves, we end up reaching the heights where only few can reach.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost