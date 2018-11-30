PTI’s goals

Imran Khan’s sister Alima Khanum had never held a public office and her wealth has no connection with public exchequer. Therefore, it is wrong to ask Imran Khan to give justifications for his sister’s investments. The PTI-led government is taking major steps to turn Pakistan into a developed country.

It has announced specific goals such as the construction of five million houses, creation of 10 million jobs and the tree plantation drive. All these targets cannot be met in 100 days, but they can be met within the next five years. It is true that most of the promises made by Imran Khan are idealistic. However, they say that when we set high goals for ourselves, we end up reaching the heights where only few can reach.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad