Cold, dry weather

LAHORE: Cold and dry weather continued to prevail in the provincial metropolis here on Wednesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.
Met officials said a shallow westerly wave is affecting northern areas of the country. They predicted that mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, light rain-thunderstorm (with light snowfall over the hills) is expected at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan.
Rainfall was recorded in several cities, including Chitral, Mirkhani, Parachinar, Kalam, Drosh, Saidu Sharif and Dir. Wednesday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Skardu where mercury dropped down to -05°C while in Lahore, it was 12.2°C, maximum was 22°C and humidity level was 51 percent.
