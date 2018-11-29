SC resumes hearing into Azam Swati case today

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court will take up today (Thursday) hearing in the case of Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Azam Swati, for which notices have been issued to the attorney general for Pakistan, Establishment Division secretary and Ministry of Interior secretary

A three-member bench of the Supreme Court, headed by the Chief Justice of Pakistan, Mian Saqib Nisar, and comprising Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Ijazul Ahsen will resume hearing in the suo moto case regarding transfer of inspector general of police, Islamabad.

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, who went to United Kingdom for fund raising campaign for construction of dams will return Pakistan today (Thursday) in the morning and will resume the hearing in the instant case at 11: 30 am

The chief justice had constituted a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) on November 2 to collect information about assets and properties of the Minister for Science and Technology, Azam Khan Swati.

The JIT was constituted during the hearing of IGP Jan Mohammad transfer case who was transferred on October 27 after he allegedly refused to take action on a complaint filed by federal minister’s son regarding a fight with a family at their farmhouse. The chief justice had constituted the JIT to find out whether Azam Swati was involved in the transfer of IGP or not.

Headed by DG National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Rawalpindi, Irfan Mangi, and comprising Intelligence Bureau (IB) official Ahmed Rizwan and Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) Mirvais Niaz, the JIT was directed to submit its report withintwo weeks. In pursuance of the court’s direction the JIT last week submitted its report before the court.

Meanwhile, a three-member special bench of the apex court headed by Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed and comprising Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Munib Akhtar will take up the case of Implementation bench of the apex court judgment in Bahria Town, Karachi at 1 pm.

On last hearing the management of Bahria Town Karachi had expressed its willingness to the Supreme Court to purchase the land in different dehs of Malir for a price equal to the market price of the land in the year 2018. Barrister Ali Zafar, counsel for Bahria Town in pursuance of the court’s earlier order, submitted fresh proposals in the matter and submitted that Baria Town is willing and ready to purchase the land in different dehs of Malir for a price equal to the market price of the land in the year 2018 The court then had issued notices to the Government of the Sindh in respect of the proposal submitted by BTPL.