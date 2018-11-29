Corridor to connect hearts of people, declares Sidhu

LAHORE/SIALKOT: Indian Punjab Minister for Tourism and Culture Navjot Singh Sidhu has said religion should never be seen through prism of terrorism and politics.

Addressing the groundbreaking ceremony of the Kartarpur Corridor on Wednesday, he said: "We need to revise the thinking about peace."



He said bloodshed and violence should be stopped for the sake of peace as war is not a solution to any problem. He said this corridor would connect the hearts of people. The opening of the corridor by Imran Khan would be written in golden words in the history. He said the governments of Pakistan and India were equally appreciable for realising the dreams of over 120 million Sikhs around the world.

He said both governments needed to think of moving ahead in their relations. The improvement of relations between Pakistan and India could open many benefits for the people of the two countries. Sidhu expressed good wishes for Imran Khan and thanked his efforts for opening the highly religious place of Sikhism.

He chanted the slogan "Hindustan Jeevay Toh Saara Pakistan Jeevay”, which earned huge applauds from the crowd. Indian Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal lauded the efforts of the prime ministers from both sides for ensuring peace in the region. She said if the wall of Berlin could fall, why the bitterness between the two sides could not come to an end.