Role of withholding agents underscored

PESHAWAR: Speakers at a workshop on Tuesday termed the role of the withholding agents both tax collectors and depositors to resolve issues generated while deducting and depositing the Sales Tax.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) in collaboration with GIZ Germany organised a workshop on the role and responsibility of the withholding agents under the KP-Finance act 2013, withholding regulations 2015 at Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Peshawar.

The workshop was attended by SCCI President Faiz Muhammad, withholding agents of different private companies, Husna Jamil, advisor tax administration GIZ, collector Sales Tax, Yousaf Afridi, additional collector Sales Tax Shah Nawaz Khan, and other KPRA officials.

Addressing the workshop, KPRA Director General (DG), Muhammad Tahir Orakzai said the purpose of workshop was to provide necessary understanding of KPRA and Sales Tax on services rules 2015 for withholding agents dealing with private companies, so that they were in a better position to withhold/deduct and deposit the sales tax as per law. He said Sales Tax has been imposed on 94 different services by KPRA and different steps have been taken to collect this tax.

The KPRA chief said through a series of workshops, around 300 withholding agents have been trained and sensitized about their obligation under the withholding regulation.