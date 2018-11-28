Solid waste project to start in 20 cities

LAHORE:Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said projects of solid waste management will be started in 20 main cities of Punjab in which transparent and comprehensive process would be ensured.

He expressed this in a meeting with Chinese delegation in which detailed discussion was held on Lahore sanitation and other projects related to local government department. He said the government would extend maximum cooperation with the Chinese experts in solid waste management as we are already facing big difficulties in many cities of the province.

He said the old and rejected method of land filling was in practice which would be now replaced with new innovation of making energy. He said maximum projects with foreign companies would be initiated on BOT basis so that the national exchequer could be saved. He said Chinese companies would also be saving big amount by working in a transparent manner as there would be no under the table deal and every step would be taken as per rules and regulations and it would be a win-win situation for them.

Participants of Chinese delegation of Shandong Manguo Kangjie sanitation group gave a detailed presentation to the minister and told him that they have 120 sub companies having vast network of 600 projects in 25 provinces of China while annually 700 million Yuan of sanitation assets and annual sales income of 900 million Yuan is also on their credit with 7,000 sets of mechanical equipment and 80,000 employees.

International Department Secretary Yu Xiaofei, Wang Feifan and their Pakistani counterparts Shahzad Iqbal and Ayesha Mahmood apprised the meeting about their work being done in Karachi and determination in working with professional capabilities in competitive atmosphere with lesser charges. Chairman P&D and secretary local government also attended the meeting and assured full cooperation from the Punjab government in upcoming projects.