Wed Nov 28, 2018
November 28, 2018

Clarification

National

November 28, 2018
ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has clarified a news item published in The News dated November 27, 2018 titled “Aashina Housing Scheme case-Document destroys NAB case against Shahbaz, Fawad-Project Contract not cancelled but rescinded by Latif Sons; PLDC” by Ansar Abbasi which is misleading, ill-conceived and a classic example of cherry picking of facts of the case. The worthy of credence evidence has been collected by the NAB which will be produced before the respected court of jurisdiction to substantiate the allegations against Shahbaz Sharif and Fawad Hassan Fawad.The News stands by its story.

