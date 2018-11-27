Dialogue session on transgender persons

Islamabad: Representatives of transgender community and social activists discussed issues linked with the implementation of “Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act 2018” at a dialogue session organised on Monday.

Transgender (TG) community, members from civil society, doctors and lawyers and members from law enforcement agencies participated in the dialogue session hosted by Dareecha Health Society to discuss fair treatment and devising friendly policies for transgender community.

The session was aimed at promoting empowerment and fulfilment of TG community rights given to them by Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act 2018. The participants discussed at length the persisting issues regarding the implementation of Act including equal rights, freedom of expression, health services, education, inheritance, employment and fundamental rights etc.

Pakistan's parliament passed a landmark bill on May, 2018 that gives the country's transgender citizens fundamental rights. The Act allows people to choose their gender and to have that identity recognized on official documents, including national IDs, passports and driver's licenses. The bill prohibits discrimination in schools, at work, on public modes of transit and while receiving medical care.

The measure also says that transgender people cannot be deprived of the right to vote or run for office. It lays out their rights to inheritance, in accordance with their chosen gender. And it obligates the government to establish "Protection Centers and Safe Houses" — along with separate prisons, jails or places of confinement.

On the occasion, Pakistan’s first Transgender fashion model Kami Sid said that discussions like these would ultimately benefit the TG community and whole society and raise awareness amongst masses about TG community. “By the implementation of this ACT, morale and confidence of TG community will raise and they will become progressive part of the society.”