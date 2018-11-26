Lots of fun for everyone!

Islamabad : The much anticipated annual bazaar of the Pakistan Foreign Office Women’s Association was held at the Foreign Office and attended by hundreds of people - men women and children from all walks of life. The lawns at the back were used to set up a stage for multicultural performances and the ‘Parade of Nations,’ while the parking lot was utilized to set up stalls that had been set up by embassies; PWOWA (with items contributed from Pakistani missions abroad) and commercial entrepreneurs. Local cultural performances; a raffle with dozens of prizes, food of many flavours and musical performances added the requisite choices that make events such as this a huge success. The PFOWA ladies can be proud of their effort!

The venue wore a festive look with the fountains on; balloons and the colourful flags and banners of the embassies; ladies and gentlemen of the diplomatic corps in their national dresses. There was a general air of bonhomie and goodwill; diplomats of countries taking part in the event - mainly from the Asian; African and Arab countries and of-course, Turkey - posed happily for pictures and selfies; were patient and helpful as they looked after their stalls and answered questions. Food stalls had also been set up by some missions, so there was a wide variety of food to choose from both local and foreign cuisine - a real treat of gastronomy for those who pamper their taste buds!

The guest of honour was the First Lady of Pakistan, Samina Alvi, wife of the President of Pakistan and she did a round of the stalls; praised the efforts of the ladies of PFOWA to raise funds for its welfare and charity work and stayed for a while to enjoy the cultural performances President PFOWA, Anila Hasan and Foreign Secretary, Tehmina Janjua also spoke on the occasion. The cultural performances were also enjoyed by those came early - visitors were trailing in right till the end – they may not have had invitations but heard what a wonderful event it was through the grapevine of those present.

The bazaar was very well arranged and PFOWA committee members were seen going around; relieving each other behind stalls and looking after the visitors, while a constant clean-up was also taking place as careless people threw paper etc. There was just one thing missing and that is seating for the handicapped and elderly. Chairs are available where the entertainment takes place but it would be nice if a few were placed here and there, clearly marked ‘For Senior Citizens Only!’ I was lucky as a nice young man from the FO Training Academy, Agha Hunain Abbas, who was manning the silent auction stall, offered me his chair. He will make a good ambassador one day!

Pakistan Foreign Office Women's Association is a non-political, non-profit, charitable organization, dedicated to the welfare of the low paid employees of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and their families, while at the same time supporting relief efforts during natural disasters both in the country and abroad.