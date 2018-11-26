No change inweekly makeshift markets issues

LAHORE: District administration has given a deaf ear to the orders of the Adviser to Chief Minister, Ch Muhammad Akram, ensuring the missing facilities in the weekly makeshift markets, including functioning of the toilets, non-establishment of stalls in front of the washrooms, replacing of non-functioning walkthrough gates, change of tents to new ones and others.

The adviser had visited different make-shift weekly bazaars last week and given one week time to the district administration to improve the situation of these bazaars. However, status quo was maintained in these weekly makeshift markets without a minor improvement. The toilets remained closed and nonfunctional on account of non-availability of water, besides stalls were established in front of them. Further, the district administration did not change the old torn-out tents with new ones. The administrative staff of Shadman makeshift market pointed out the political interference of elected representatives for non-implementation of the orders of the adviser. They said media and public were here when adviser made visit last week. They said the problems were reported to authorities concerned. However, no instructions were issued from anywhere to address the issues faced by the public.

They pointed out that when they attempted to remove the stalls in front of toilet they started getting calls from different political and administrative offices for not disturbing anyone’s business. The officials who visited the makeshift market due to the ‘surprise visit’ of the adviser to CM were not present this week. Thus, in the absence of any checks and balances public were at the mercy of the vendors who openly overcharged on every item sold there. Number of items were not sold in the weekly makeshift markets on account of wrong price fixation issue while all the missing vegetables and fruits were sold just outside these markets on almost double rates by the same vendors who used to sell their products inside the makeshift markets. This week the price of potato new was reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs28 to 30, and potato stored at Rs11 to 12 per kg and sugar-free fixed at Rs19 to 21 per kg, while market committee issued sugar-free and new variety rate at Rs30 per kg.

The price of onion was reduced by Rs2 one per kg, fixed at Rs18 to 20 per kg. The price of tomato was stable at Rs33 to 35 per kg. Garlic China was stable at Rs92 to 95 per kg, and garlic local at Rs68 to 70 per kg, it was sold at Rs100 per kg, and China variety was sold at Rs120 per kg.

Ginger Chinese price was unchanged at Rs184 to 190 per kg, sold at Rs240 per kg, Ginger Thai at Rs126 to 130 per kg, while it sold at Rs200 per kg. The price of brinjal was also stable at Rs23 to 25 per kg, sold at Rs30 per kg. Cucumber farm was gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs28 to 30 per kg, sold at Rs40 to 50 per kg, and local by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs33 to 35 per kg sold at Rs60 to 70 per kg.

Bitter gourd farm was reduced by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs38 to 40 per kg. Spinach was fixed at Rs17 to 18 per kg, sold at Rs20 to 25 per kg. The price of methi was fixed at Rs14 to 15 per kg, sold at Rs20 per kg. Lemon Chinese was fixed at Rs43 to 45 per kg, sold at Rs60 per kg. Zucchini local was fixed at Rs48 to 50 per kg, not sold, Zucchini long at Rs11 to 12 per kg, sold at Rs20 per kg, Zucchini farm was fixed at Rs14 per kg, sold at 20 per kg.

Pumpkin was stable at Rs14 to 15 per kg, sold at Rs25 per kg; pumpkin long was sold at Rs50 per kg. Green chili was fixed at Rs58 to 60 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg. Capsicum was declined by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs68 to 70 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg. Ladyfinger was fixed at Rs48 to 50 per kg, Luffa was fixed at Rs35, arum was fixed at Rs28 to 30 per kg, none of them sold there. Coriander was fixed at Rs30 per kg, sold at Rs160 per kg. Carrot price was fixed at Rs35 per kg, mixed quality was sold at Rs35 to 40 per kg. Cauliflower was reduced to Rs14 to 15 per kg, sold at Rs20 per kg, cabbage was fixed at Rs19 to 20 per kg, sold at Rs25 per kg. Pea was reduced by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs48 to 50 kg, sold at Rs60 per kg. Mongray was fixed at Rs50 per kg, not available there. Beans were fixed at Rs50 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg. Mustard leaves (Saag) was fixed at Rs23 per kg, sold at Rs30 per kg. Radish was fixed at Rs5 to 6 per kg, sold at Rs20 per kg.

Different variety of apples was fixed at Rs58 to 120 per kg, lower quality was sold at Rs60 to 120 per kg, a good quality at Rs150 per kg.