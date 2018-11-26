Anti-polio drive in Rawalpindi district from December 10

Rawalpindi: Five-day anti-polio drive will start in district Rawalpindi from December 10 to 14. During the campaign, 1950 polio teams will go door-to-door to administer anti-polio drops to 811,798 children less than five years of age.

Talking to journalists, Deputy Commissioner, Dr Umer Jahangir said that they have taken special measures to launch the campaign. He added that senior staff of the district health department would monitor the working of the teams.

Special counters would be set up at public parks, railway stations, bus stands, wagon stands, airport and other transit points to administer anti-polio drops to the children so that no child of five year could remain unattended, he added. He said that no negligence in this regard would be tolerated. Dr. Umer said that every efforts was being made to make Rawalpindi district polio-free. He hoped the campaign would be result oriented and the set target would be achieved.