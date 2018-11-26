No petrol for motorcyclists without helmet: CTO Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Abrar Hussain Nikokara has asked the petrol pump owners to refuse selling petrol to motorcyclists without the helmet.

The spokesman of the City Traffic Police (CTP) said here on Sunday that the CTO had taken this step in the best interest of the motorcyclists as helmet saves the biker’s life in case of any road accident.

He said that the traffic police launched a vigorous campaign against the without-helmet motorcyclists and challaned 101,088 of them in addition to imposing a total fine of Rs20,217,600. The CTO has accelerated the efforts and asked the owners of petrol pumps that they should also contribute their share in this cause. Meanwhile, the CTO has also asked the heads of various departments and educational institutions to help the traffic police for achieving 100 per cent result of the helmet drive.

He wrote letters to deputy commissioner, city mayor, CPO, director colleges, CEOs education, health, chief commissioner regional tax office, general manager Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited, chief executive Fesco, director excise, deputy postmaster general, DDO livestock, district food controller, managing director Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC), director general (DG) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA), DG Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA), regional general manager PTCL, divisional superintendent Pakistan Railways, chief engineer irrigation, director drug testing laboratory, director social welfare, deputy director Punjab Food Authority, superintendent engineer highways, superintendent engineer building department, vice chancellor (VC) Government College University Faisalabad, VC University of Agriculture Faisalabad, rector The University of Faisalabad and rector National Textile University. He requested them to ensure helmet-wearing by their subordinate staff while driving motorcycles, the spokesman added.