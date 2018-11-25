People are talking about HR

— the lack of public washrooms in the country and how the local governments need to get their act together and do something about it on an urgent basis, as it is a basic need for the majority of citizens. People say it was also horrifying to read reports, both local and foreign, about the state of public washrooms that do exist and how these unhygienic places are instrumental in spreading diseases among the general public, especially children.

— the good news that as part of a ‘Rung Do Pakistan’ campaign, the WWF-Pakistan and a government sector company, (PTCL) completed their mangrove plantation drive in which 200,000 saplings of three species of mangroves were planted in Sonmiani, Balochistan. People say the depleted mangrove forests are a great source of concern for environmentalists as the coastal habitat has been impacted adversely by the felling of the mangroves and hopefully will be restored when the trees mature.

— the fact that an INGO has offered to upgrade the Islamabad Zoo and train the keepers to look after the animals and how it is a blessing in disguise for the poor creatures. People say they are also urging the authorities to release the lone elephant which has been in captivity for thirty three years and needs to roam free to save him from mental imbalance, so the zoo authorities need to seriously think about this humane act.

— the news that when a woman of the Shia sect died in a remote village of the country and her friends and acquaintances attended her burial rites, the local maulvi declared they were no longer Muslims and their marriages were annulled! People say it is ignorance such as this which needs to be checked and the religious affairs minister should set up training schools to teach imams the true spirit of Islam, which teaches tolerance of all faiths.

— the incident which took place at the capital’s airport whereby a minister mistreated a senior employee and how this is a prime example of the powerful lording it over someone who cannot -- or will not -- retaliate because they may lose their job. People say if those who should set examples of good behaviour presumably because they are educated and behave in such a manner, then why should it be expected from who do not know better?

— the mindboggling number of cases against those who indulged in money laundering and how it is hoped that some of this money may be recovered to help the poor economic state of the country. People say it is sad and worrying that so many persons thought only of themselves and not of their motherland, garnering wealth that gives them temporary pleasure but which they cannot take with them when they are laid to rest six feet underground!

— the fact that a girls team from a Pakistani university won the top position at the Formula Student UK Award and made the country proud something which is not general knowledge. People say achievements like this should be highlighted and given coverage in the electronic and print media so that those involved are encouraged and others get to know there is more to Pakistan than terror and bigotry, since not everyone resorts to social media to get their news. — I.H.