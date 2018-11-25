Universal Declaration of Human Rights to be celebrated

Islamabad : Highlighting human rights through cinematography, the United Nations Information Centre (UNIC) will screen the 'Zahida' film here at the Centaurus Cineplex on November 29.

The event is being arranged as part of the celebrations of 70 years of Universal Declaration of Human Rights in collaboration with the European Union.

The film shows will be held in different cities including Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Mardan, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Gujrat, Quetta, Multan and Swat from November 25 to December 10.

The film revolves around the life of Zahida Kazmi who is the first female taxi driver in Pakistan and a local legend. Independent, feisty, street-wise, she is a master hustler.

Twice a widower and 56 years old, she is fighting to make a living on the dusty roads of Rawalpindi. Also a mother to 7 years old Zara, she continually juggles her home life with behind the wheel.

Zahida is a fascinating insight into the trials faced by a determined woman carving her own path within a patriarchal society.

Meanwhile, another film 'Truth Detectives' will be screened at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on November 26 by the UNIC and the Embassy of the Netherlands.

Directed by Anja Reiss, the film explores that all around the world, human rights activists, journalists and lawyers collect evidence of human rights violations - with the help of the people affected.