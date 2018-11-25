LGH increases bed capacity

LAHORE : The administration of Lahore General Hospital has increased number of beds for gynae patients to double, 115 to 230 beds. Moreover, for surgical department 50 beds have been added and now 170 beds will be there.

Post Graduate Medical Institute and Lahore General Hospital Principal Prof Dr Mohammad Tayyab said as per vision of Punjab government every possible facility was being provided to the patients at the hospital. He said circumstances were reviewed on permanent basis to review the policies and increase in number of beds is also part of this. He said apart from common diseases special facilities were also available at LGH while nurses and paramedical staff also add their special contribution towards every person coming to the hospital. He said administration has also improved its behavior and performance has been enhanced in the recent months.

Medical Superintendent Dr Mahmud Salahud-din said steps have been taken in each department of the hospital. He said every day hundreds of patients were entertained in outdoor and indoor departments while free medicines and test facilities were also available.