MMUN 2018 begins

Islamabad : The three-day Millennial Model United Nations - MMUN 2018 was opened at the Roots Flagship Millennium Campus, I/9-3, here, says press release. More than 1,200 students from across Pakistan participated in this event. The MMUN 2018 is the outcome of the aspirant students of RMS, Campus I-9/3.

The opening ceremony was presided over by Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul, ambassador of Turkey to Pakistan and Chief Executive of Roots Millennium Education Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq TI.

Principal of Roots Millennium College I-9/3 Campus Muneeze Muzaffar; in her introductory speech expressed the fact that the purpose of this intellectual exercise is to foster teamwork, encourage work force, engage the youth of Pakistan in the most organized scholastic event which is recognized worldwide.

Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul in his speech to the delegates expressed his pleasure to witness the event and stressed that education is the best investment concerning the future of the country. He further included that the relations between Turkey and Pakistan have always been good, especially given that both nations share the same broader cultural roots. Turkish Ambassador emphasized on the strong cross cultural relations and expressed his interest in looking forward to closer ties with Roots Millennium Education in the coming future.

The event is an amalgamation of different cultures, mind set and delegates who travel nationwide to win a memorable experience. It is a platform on which delegate students from across country have registered as the forum allows them to prove their mettle within the domain of diplomatic debate and policy making. The culture of the Model United Nations Conferences has spread at a rapid pace throughout the world, and today, MUN is being taught as a course in some parts of the world.

Students at Millennium Campus I-9/3, understand that in the near future the focus of intellectuals of the world had shifted from specialized knowledge to a more holistic development of the individual.

The talented students’ go through rigorous sessions of debates with their manqué mind set, speak to promote and support international cooperation to achieve development for all. The MMUN 2018 Committee, expressed that Roots Millennium Schools are all about opportunities, excitement, exhilaration and excellence.

“The importance of debate in this society is well understood, because in this era it is imperative to know how to coax and persuade people in order to get what you want”.

Faisal Mushtaq, chief executive of Roots Millennium Education addressed the students by saying that “I believe that slowly and steady does not win the race but fast and consistent always wins the race”.

The MMUN 2018, Conference marked the opening for the inspiration for the youth to help shape the world based on justice, solidarity, liberty and peace for all. The conference opened opportunities for the students to be truly engaged in the learning process – delegates will not only be learning about the UN system or global affairs from a textbook, they will be living their learning.