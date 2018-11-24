Mrs Parveen Atif is dead

ISLAMABAD: Mrs Parveen Atif, wife of late Brig M.H. Atif breathed her last Friday. Famous name of hockey Brig M.H.Atif rendered great services to the game in many roles. Won gold medal at the 1960 Olympics as a player, and later managed Pakistan teams to gold at the 1968 & 1984 Olympics and also at the 1982 World Cup. He also served as the secretary of PHF and held important appointments in the FIH. Mrs Parveen Atif herself remained involved with women hockey.

In fact, she is counted among the pioneers of women hockey in Pakistan. As the first President of PHF's women wing she organised many domestic events. Women national teams (Ireland, Malaysia and China) toured Pakistan for the first times. President Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Brig (rtd) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar expressed his condolence on the sad demise.