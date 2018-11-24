close
Sat Nov 24, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 24, 2018
Advertisement

Mrs Parveen Atif is dead

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
November 24, 2018

Share

ISLAMABAD: Mrs Parveen Atif, wife of late Brig M.H. Atif breathed her last Friday. Famous name of hockey Brig M.H.Atif rendered great services to the game in many roles. Won gold medal at the 1960 Olympics as a player, and later managed Pakistan teams to gold at the 1968 & 1984 Olympics and also at the 1982 World Cup. He also served as the secretary of PHF and held important appointments in the FIH. Mrs Parveen Atif herself remained involved with women hockey.

In fact, she is counted among the pioneers of women hockey in Pakistan. As the first President of PHF's women wing she organised many domestic events. Women national teams (Ireland, Malaysia and China) toured Pakistan for the first times. President Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Brig (rtd) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar expressed his condolence on the sad demise.

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports