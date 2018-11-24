E-challan for speeding, lane violation

LAHORE: After the successful implementation of the first phase of e-challan in Lahore, Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) has extended the e-challan scope by including speed-limit and lane violations in addition to the previously included violations of one-way and red-light.

Technically calibrated speed radar cameras have been installed at all the e-Challan points across the metropolis. The PSCA is educating public through its visual messaging screens about the speed limits on different roads of Lahore. For the traffic on Canal Road, the speed limit for LTV and HTV is 70km and 50Km per hour, respectively. The speed limit on The Mall, Jail Road, Ferozepur Road and Gulberg Main Boulevard is 60Km and 40Km per hour for LTV and HTV traffic, respectively. A PSCA spokesperson said that those ticketed must pay their fine timely to avoid further action. All BoP branches are authorised to receive e-challan payments across the province. The status of e-challans could be checked at the website: echallan.psca.gop.pk.

bodies found: Two men were found dead in different parts of the City on Friday.

A 45-year-old man was found dead in the Baghbanpura police jurisdiction. Passersby had spotted the body and informed police. Meanwhile, a 40-year-old man died under ambiguous circumstances in the Ravi Road area. He was identified as Riaz of Vehari district. He worked in the vegetable market in the Ravi Road area. He suddenly went unconscious, upon which, he was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

gangs busted: The CIA claimed to have arrested 34 members of nine gangs involved in crimes of murder, dacoity, theft, motorcycle-snatching and bank robbery. Police also recovered millions of rupees in cash, 52 cell phones, nine bikes from the arrested accused. Illegal arms were also seized.

The arrested persons were identified as Shahbaz, Saghir, Rashid, Faisal, Munsha, Babar, Tanveer, Ahmad, Khurram, Sajjad, Mazhar Masih, Niamat, Nadim, Faheem Masih, Aftab, Shahid, Shahbaz, Nadim, Naveed Masih, Sadiq, Mushtaq, Falak Sher, Muhammad Shahzad, Munsha alias Lod, Amir, Ameer Hamza, Furqan, Noman Haider, Ali Shah, Bilal, Muhammad Ahmad and Iqbal.

Firing: A panic created in the Begum Kot area on Friday when the students of a private academy fired into the air as they quarreled with each other. The firing into the air by the quarrelling students created panic in the area people.