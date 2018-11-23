close
Fri Nov 23, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 23, 2018
DJ Bravo is coming

Sports

LAHORE: West Indian star DJ Bravo has announced that he will travel to Pakistan to play Pakistan Super League (PSL).

He has been picked by Quetta Gladiators.In a video message, Bravo said that he is looking forward to his first visit to Pakistan since 2006. “Pakistan! The Champion is gonna coming there,” he announced.

“Support us, look out for me as it will be my first time in Pakistan since 2006 and I’m really looking forward to being there,” he said.The all-time leading wicket-taker in T20 cricket added that he was happy to be part of Quetta Gladiators.

“I want to thank Quetta Gladiators for picking me and giving me the opportunity to be a part of PSL2019,” he said.The man with 450 T20 wickets also sang his famous Champion Song in support of Quetta Gladiators.

The West Indian star has played 411 T20 games. He has also played for Chennai, Chittagong Kings, Dhaka Dynamites, Dolphins, Essex and Lahore Qalandars.

