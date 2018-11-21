Mani hopes foreign teams will play in Pakistan soon

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Ehsan Mani hoped that the international cricket teams will start visiting the country in no distant a future as negotiations “are very much on with different cricketing boards”.

In a reaction to the media query regarding the restart of international cricket in Pakistan, Mani said that negotiations with different boards were on. “I would not going on to disclose anything about the talks but I am hopeful that soon you would learn about the return of international cricket in Pakistan on regular bases,” he said.

Mani said that the country would also host eight Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches this season. “Next year we are to hold more PSL matches in Pakistan. The fact of the matter is that real benefit of the PSL is hosting all matches in Pakistan and we are well on track to achieve that goal.”

He hoped that all the contractual players would visit Pakistan for the PSL matches. “Like Darren Sami did, I hope all foreign players picked up by six franchises today would be traveling to Pakistan for their respective matches.”