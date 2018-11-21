close
Wed Nov 21, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 21, 2018
Advertisement

Justice Gulzar Ahmed takes oath as acting CJP

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 21, 2018

Share

ISLAMABAD: Justice Gulzar Ahmed on Tuesday took oath as Acting Chief Justice of Pakistan. The oath was administered by Justice Sh. Azmat Saeed in a ceremony held here in the Supreme Court. Justice Gulzar Ahmed will act as Chief Justice of Pakistan during the period, Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, Chief Justice of Pakistan and Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa, Senior Puisne Judge remains abroad. The ceremony was attended by Judges of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, Judges of Federal Shariat Court, Judges of Islamabad High Court, Attorney General for Pakistan, Prosecutor General NAB, Deputy Attorney Generals, senior lawyers and law officers while officers of Law & Justice Commission of Pakistan and DG, Federal Judicial Academy, Islamabad, were also present on the occasion.

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan