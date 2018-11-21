close
Wed Nov 21, 2018
November 21, 2018
Brutal murder

Newspost

November 21, 2018

The brutal killing of SP Tahir Dawar is an unfortunate incident for the Pakistani nation. What could be the possible explanation of the fact that SP Dawar’s body was recovered from Afghanistan? Following the abduction of SP Dawar, PM Imran Khan’s media adviser Iftikhar Durrani claimed in an interview that the police officer had not been kidnapped and was, in fact, present in his Peshawar-based residence. This was an irresponsible statement given by a responsible government representative.

The government must conduct a fair and impartial probe into the gruesome and inhuman murder of Tahir Dawar and share findings of the investigation with the family and the nation so that the elements involved in the heinous crime could be exposed.

Guldar Khan Wazir

Loralai

