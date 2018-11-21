close
Wed Nov 21, 2018
AFP
November 21, 2018
Ilhan Omar in proposal to end head-covering ban in US Congress

World

AFP
November 21, 2018

WASHINGTON: A Muslim congresswoman-elect has co-authored changes to a longstanding rule banning the wearing of head coverings on the US House floor, an effort supported on Monday by the nation’s largest Muslim rights group.

Ilhan Omar, a Somali refugee who was one of the first two Muslim women elected to Congress earlier this month, has joined Democratic leaders in drafting an update to a 181-year-old rule to allow for religious exemptions for headwear like the Muslim hijab, Jewish yarmulkes or Sikh turban.

The change is part of a rules package introduced by top Democrats including House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi that is expected to be approved in January, when Democrats take majority control of the chamber.

"No one puts a scarf on my head but me. It’s my choice -- one protected by the first amendment," Omar posted on Saturday on Twitter. "And this is not the last ban I’m going to work to lift," added the Minnesota representative-to-be.

The proposal earned the backing of the Council on American-Islamic Relations. "We support the effort to update this anachronistic policy and to bring the House of Representatives into conformity with the Constitution and its existing protection of religious freedom," said CAIR national executive director Nihad Awad.

A record number of women, and scores of minorities including Hispanics, African Americans, Native Americans and members of the gay, lesbian and bisexual communities, will fill the ranks of the 116th Congress when it convenes beginning January 3. Democrat Jim McGovern, expected to chair the House Rules Committee starting in January, said the update reflects the broader diversity in Congress.

