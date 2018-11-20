Money to be recovered from looters, says Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Information and Broadcasting Minister Cha-udhry Fawad Hussain Monday said the government will recover money from looters.

Talking to a delegation of journalists, hailing from Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Hazara here, the minister emphasised that the government firmly believed in fundamental right of freedom of expression.

The minister assured the delegation that the government had firm resolve to protect journalists and work for their welfare and well-being. He also said sincere efforts would be made to ensure provision of better facilities to regional journalists and those based in far-flung areas. He emphasised that same facilities should be provided to journalists across Pakistan, which were available to the mainstream journalists. He also said that efforts would be made to enhance training programmes for journalists, enabling them to have more opportunities to demonstrate their professional skills.

Fawad expressed resolve that the government continue highlighting the long-continuing freedom struggle of Kashmiris for their right to self-determination. He called on AJK journalists to use the power of their pen to expose Indian atrocities on innocent people of Indian Occupied Kashmir and their struggle for freedom.