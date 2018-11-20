close
Tue Nov 20, 2018
BR
Bureau report
November 20, 2018
Thesis defended

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
November 20, 2018

PESHAWAR: Ibrar Ali has successfully defended his MPhil thesis.It was titled “Corruption Detection Mechanism and Effectiveness of Plea Bargaining in National Accountability Bureau (NAB)”. The defence was made at the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics in Islamabad. Dr Karim Khan was his supervisor.

