Thesis defended

PESHAWAR: Ibrar Ali has successfully defended his MPhil thesis.It was titled “Corruption Detection Mechanism and Effectiveness of Plea Bargaining in National Accountability Bureau (NAB)”. The defence was made at the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics in Islamabad. Dr Karim Khan was his supervisor.
