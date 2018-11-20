11,000 rescuers to perform duties on Eid Milad

LAHORE: The Punjab Emergency Service has (Rescue 1122) finalised the arrangements for the provision of effective emergency cover on Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH) as over 11,000 rescuers will perform their duties in three shifts across the province.

Deputy Director Operations Ayaz Aslam briefed the DG Rescue Punjab that 797 Ambulances, 219 Fire Vehicles, 69 Rescue Vehicles, 17 Specialized Vehicles and 800 Motorbike Ambulances shall remain high alert.

DG Rescue Punjab Dr Rizwan Naseer reviewed the emergency arrangements while presiding over a meeting at Emergency Services Headquarters on Monday and directed all the District Emergency Officers (DEOs) to ensure comprehensive emergency medical cover to the gatherings, processions and rallies on Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH) In this regard, the leaves of the rescuers have also been restricted while assigning them special emergency duties.

FOOLPROOF SECURITY: DIG Operations Muhammad Waqas Nazir has said Lahore Police is providing foolproof security to every Mehfil-e-Milad and precession of Rabi-ul-Awal. More than 170 Mehfil-e-Milad and 20 processions of Rabi-ul-Awal have been provided extra ordinary security from 1st to 9th Rabi-ul-Awal. All divisional SPs are reviewing the security arrangements of Mehfil-e-Milad in their respective areas. SP Mobiles Bilal Zafar has been also directed to supervise the effective patrolling of Dolphin squad and PRU.

CASH REWARD: Police cops of Dolphin squad and Police Response Unit have set an example of courage and bravery after foiling a bank robbery. DIG Operations Muhammad Waqas Nazir distributed cash reward and commendation certificates for showing courage and bravery. SSP Operations Mustansir Feroze, SP Mobiles Bilal Zafar and DSP Dolphin squad Umer Farooq Baloch were present in the ceremony. T/SI Sajid Ibrar, TASI Muhammad Tariq, Head Constable Sajjad Akram, Constable Zahid, Awais, Muhammad Naveed, Jaan Muhammad, Tanveer, Abdul Rehan and Constable Abdul Waheed are included in getting cash reward and certificates.

Security: Consul General, Long Dingbin, Consul, Peng Zhengwu and, Consul Attache Liu Zhan met with Inspector General of Police, Amjad Javed Saleemi at Central Police Office.

The delegation remained sometime with the IGP and matters relating to the security of the Chinese experts working on CPEC projects was discussed in detail. IGP assured the Chinese Consul General that Punjab police is giving top priority to the security of the Chinese experts and in this regard about 6,000 officers and officials of Special Protection Unit have already been deployed for the purpose. On this occasion the PPO appointed DIG SPU, Sultan Ahmad Chaudhary as focal person for Chinese to maintain constant liaison. He told the Chinese that they have to share the data of all other Chinese who are working on private business projects with the focal person so that the tracking and geo tagging in this regard could be maintained.

Chinese Consul General offered a high level training in China of one officer of Punjab police from Special Protection Unit (SPU).

GURU NANAK: Under the instructions of Inspector General of Police Amjad Javed Saleemi, all out security and traffic arrangements in connection with the 559th birthday of Baba Guru Nanak at Nankana Sahib have been completed. On the request of DPO Nankana, Ismail Kharrak, IGP Punjab has sent 1,032 police officers / officials including 6 drone cameras for aerial surveillance. Among this force 2 SPs, 5 DSPs, 10 Inspectors, 805 Punjab Constabulary official, 160 Elite Force official, 40 Lady Police officials and 10 Mounted Police Officials are included. IGP has directed DPO Nankana to take all necessary security measures so that Sikh devotees who are participating in the ceremony of Guru Nanak without any fear.

IGP Punjab further directed telephonically to DPO Nankana that all arrangements for smooth traffic flow must be ensured so that common citizens could manage their daily affairs without any traffic barrier.