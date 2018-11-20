3,000 Sikh Yatrees to arrive tomorrow

LAHORE: Around 3,000 Sikh Yatrees from India will arrive here at Wagha Railway Station, through a special train on November 21, for the 549th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Dev G. Tariq Wazir Khan, Secretary ETPB, said all the arrangements have been finalised to welcome the Yatrees in Pakistan. He said the Yatrees would be provided special facilities of foolproof security, accommodation, journey and medical during their stay in Pakistan. A Spokesperson of ETPB, Amir Hussain Hashmi, said all Gurdwaras have been renovated. Work on sacred water “Amrit jal” has also been completed, he added.