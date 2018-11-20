Money to be recovered from looters, says Fawad

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Information and Broadcasting Minister, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, said the government will recover money from the looters.

Talking to a delegation of journalists on Monday, hailing from Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Hazara here, the minister emphasised the government firmly believed in the fundamental right of the freedom of expression.

He assured the delegation that the government has a firm resolve to protect the journalists and work for their welfare andwell-being. He also said sincere efforts would be made to ensure provision of better facilities to regional journalists and those based in the far-flung areas.

The minister emphasised that same facilities should be provided to journalists across Pakistan, which were available to the mainstream journalists. He also said efforts would be made to enhance training programmes for journalists, enabling them to have more opportunities to demonstrate their professional skills. Fawad expressed the resolve that the government would continue highlighting the long-continuing freedom struggle of Kashmiris for their right to self-determination.

He called on the AJK journalists to use the power of their pen to expose the Indian atrocities against the innocent people of the Indian Occupied Kashmir and their struggle for freedom.